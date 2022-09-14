Insider Selling: 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) General Counsel Sells 3,213 Shares of Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) General Counsel Melanie F. Goins sold 3,213 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $19,149.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,808.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

1stdibs.Com Trading Up 3.1 %

DIBS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.70. 168,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,807. The company has a market capitalization of $258.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.87. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. 1stdibs.Com’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 969,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 570,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 514,489 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,801,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 442,072 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIBS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

