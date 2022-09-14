Insider Selling: 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) General Counsel Sells 3,213 Shares of Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) General Counsel Melanie F. Goins sold 3,213 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $19,149.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,808.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
1stdibs.Com Trading Up 3.1 %
DIBS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.70. 168,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,807. The company has a market capitalization of $258.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.87. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84.
1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. 1stdibs.Com’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIBS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.
About 1stdibs.Com
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1stdibs.Com (DIBS)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.