Insider Selling: Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Director Sells 3,182 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $50,498.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,045.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bandwidth Stock Down 0.9 %

BAND traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.75. 361,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,472. The stock has a market cap of $398.54 million, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.84. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $107.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,822,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,813,000 after acquiring an additional 772,090 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,021,000 after purchasing an additional 564,631 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 336,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 124.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 278,395 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,217,000 after buying an additional 142,078 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading

