Insider Selling: Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 45,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $664,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,955,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 6th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 40,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $591,600.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $1,172,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 65,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $989,950.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 35,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $575,750.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LPG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 540,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 7.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 199.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 549.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 269,906 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 85.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 268,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 123,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth $258,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

