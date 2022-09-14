Insider Selling: IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CFO Sells 3,058 Shares of Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $16,635.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 827,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,571.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE IONQ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,911. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.64. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $35.90.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,470.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IonQ from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of IonQ to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth about $1,821,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth about $1,932,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the 1st quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

