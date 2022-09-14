Insider Selling: Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Sells 4,957 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $74,850.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:WRBY traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.31. 942,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,800. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -5.86. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $149.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.78 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 44.81%. Analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Warby Parker by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on WRBY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

