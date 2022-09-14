Insight Advisors LLC PA Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $752,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.37. The stock had a trading volume of 163,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,590,957. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day moving average is $64.39. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.