Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $1.43 Million Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 349.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,385 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in MP Materials by 1.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 5.3% during the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at $324,778,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 23,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $812,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,288,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,361,608.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock worth $190,276,278. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MP traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.16. 40,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,091. The company has a quick ratio of 19.75, a current ratio of 20.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $38.89. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $60.19.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

