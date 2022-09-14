Insight Advisors LLC PA Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,436 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 290,890 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,055,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,959,000 after purchasing an additional 21,277 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 824,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,527,000 after purchasing an additional 48,873 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.94. 37,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,024. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

