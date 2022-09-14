Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases 10,090 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWH. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Camping World to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of CWH stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,281. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.72. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $46.77.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 87.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 47.26%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

