Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 1,267 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of USRT stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $54.28. 8,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,113. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $68.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.49.

