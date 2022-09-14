Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 2,424 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,115 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 33,896 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $178,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 5.7% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,083 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 237,194 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,337,852. The stock has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

