Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $81.43

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $81.43 and last traded at $81.81, with a volume of 3113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.38 and its 200 day moving average is $96.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Insider Activity

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 27,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,482.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,094,721.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $191,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 27,096 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,482.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,150,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,094,721.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 199,572 shares of company stock worth $18,684,644. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

