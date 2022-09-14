Insights Network Reaches Market Cap of $2.68 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $174.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network’s total supply is 293,269,178 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official website is insights.network. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Insights Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it.INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

