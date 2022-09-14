Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) President Purchases $103,680.00 in Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) President David S. Kallery bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 218,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Inspirato Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of ISPO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.74. 590,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,269. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. Inspirato Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $108.00.
Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.10 million. Research analysts expect that Inspirato Incorporated will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISPO. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inspirato in the second quarter worth about $794,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspirato in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inspirato in the second quarter worth about $439,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Inspirato in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inspirato in the second quarter worth about $25,000.
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.
