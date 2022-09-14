InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) fell 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.80. 5,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 23,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

InspireMD Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.51.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 448.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Gary S. Roubin acquired 35,500 shares of InspireMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $67,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,194 shares in the company, valued at $313,610.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InspireMD stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of InspireMD as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.

