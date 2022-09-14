IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Trading Down 6.9%

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 255.40 ($3.09) and last traded at GBX 255.40 ($3.09). Approximately 523,134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 717,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.20 ($3.31).

IHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 470 ($5.68) to GBX 380 ($4.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 515 ($6.22) to GBX 380 ($4.59) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 258.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 318.84. The stock has a market cap of £846.20 million and a P/E ratio of 1,596.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

