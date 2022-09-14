International Biotechnology Trust PLC Acquires Shares of 31,500 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,641,000. Sanofi makes up approximately 1.7% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in Sanofi by 62.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328,799 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Sanofi by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,607,000 after buying an additional 506,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $49.37.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.38.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

