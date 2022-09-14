International Biotechnology Trust PLC Decreases Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC reduced its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. BeiGene accounts for approximately 2.6% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $11,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in BeiGene by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other BeiGene news, insider Lai Wang sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total value of $62,033.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.36, for a total transaction of $145,803.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total transaction of $62,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,786.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,670 shares of company stock worth $546,229. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $162.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.71. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.18 and a 52 week high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($1.33). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 187.65%. The business had revenue of $341.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BGNE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.25.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

