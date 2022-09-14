International Biotechnology Trust PLC Decreases Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC trimmed its holdings in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,166 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Nkarta by 735.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Nkarta by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000.

Insider Transactions at Nkarta

In related news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $104,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nkarta news, insider James Trager sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $87,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,875.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,593 shares of company stock worth $307,687. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nkarta Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKTX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Nkarta from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nkarta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a market cap of $675.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.07. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $31.64.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nkarta Profile

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Stories

