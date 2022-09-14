International Biotechnology Trust PLC Decreases Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC lessened its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Incyte by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Incyte by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Incyte by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Incyte by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 22.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $68.14 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average is $75.49. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on INCY. Evercore ISI lowered Incyte from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

