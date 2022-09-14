International Biotechnology Trust PLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,500 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned about 0.31% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,784,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,129 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,153,000 after purchasing an additional 433,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 801,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 144,992 shares during the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 178.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AUPH. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

