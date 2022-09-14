International Biotechnology Trust PLC Has $905,000 Stock Holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,217 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned approximately 0.45% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $10,442,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 440,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 291,596 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 733.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 192,800 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 138.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 78,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 45,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ORIC opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $26.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

