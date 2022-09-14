International Biotechnology Trust PLC Sells 30,526 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC lessened its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,526 shares during the period. Harmony Biosciences comprises 4.6% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned about 0.35% of Harmony Biosciences worth $20,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $696,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $851,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,758,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 28,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,361,637.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 11,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $600,147.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,836,253 shares in the company, valued at $199,715,331.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 28,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,361,637.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 677,725 shares of company stock valued at $36,392,874 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 3.2 %

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $107.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.