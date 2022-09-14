International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Shares Up 5.3%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.22 and last traded at $34.22. 817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 640,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Seaways from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

International Seaways Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ian T. Blackley sold 15,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $504,802.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other International Seaways news, Director Ian T. Blackley sold 15,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $504,802.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,499 shares of company stock worth $1,166,212 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

