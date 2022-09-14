Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2,079.01 and last traded at $2,079.69. 4 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $2,254.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRRHF. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Interroll from CHF 3,300 to CHF 2,720 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Interroll from CHF 3,356 to CHF 2,990 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Interroll Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,377.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,633.24.

About Interroll

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.

