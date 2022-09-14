Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Acquired by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,892 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 257,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $21.61.

