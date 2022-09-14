Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMR opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000.

