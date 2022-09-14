Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSMR opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
