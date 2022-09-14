Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ KBWP traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.58. 6,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,398. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $73.15 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.42.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.514 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWP. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,658,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,924,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,706,000.

