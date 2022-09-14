Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ KBWP traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.58. 6,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,398. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $73.15 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.42.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.514 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF
