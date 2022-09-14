Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Affinia Financial Group LLC

Affinia Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.4% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after buying an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,003,000 after acquiring an additional 127,231 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,159,000 after acquiring an additional 164,952 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,057,000 after purchasing an additional 195,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $295.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,880,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,914,297. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.85.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

