Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Position Reduced by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,477,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,648,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,273. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.89. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $97.17.

