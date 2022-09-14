Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Short Interest Down 89.7% in August

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the August 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ PSCC traded down $3.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.55. 359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $93.33 and a 52-week high of $112.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.38 and a 200-day moving average of $101.40.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.
