Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Short Interest Down 89.7% in August

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the August 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSCC traded down $3.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.55. 359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $93.33 and a 52-week high of $112.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.38 and a 200-day moving average of $101.40.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 121.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.