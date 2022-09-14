Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the August 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:VGM traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 89,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,347. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
