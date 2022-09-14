Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the August 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VGM traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 89,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,347. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 39.5% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,008,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,149,000 after purchasing an additional 568,361 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 65.1% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 328,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 129,626 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 111,083 shares in the last quarter. 21.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

