Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $184,000 Stock Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lowered its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 915.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQ opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.72.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

IQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

