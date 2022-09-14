Investment Management Corp of Ontario Sells 18,600 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario cut its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TME. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

Separately, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.07.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

