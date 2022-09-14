Investment Management Corp of Ontario Sells 9,200 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario decreased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) accounts for approximately 0.1% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTO. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 0.3 %

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $34.82.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

