Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 133,053 put options on the company. This is an increase of 38% compared to the typical daily volume of 96,428 put options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $444,666,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 98,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,386,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,908.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 105,795 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $105.87. 21,884,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,375,889. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.91. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

