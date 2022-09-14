IOI Token (IOI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $546,310.00

IOI Token (IOI) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. IOI Token has a market cap of $1.41 million and $546,310.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOI Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000773 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IOI Token has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 259.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.25 or 0.01730136 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00817674 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020642 BTC.

IOI Token Profile

IOI Token’s genesis date was March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOI Token is traderacemanager.com.

IOI Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trade Race Manager (TRM) is an ecosystem for gamers and traders powered by Defi and NFTs to bring users lifetime rewards, that add an element of gaming to make trading a fun experience. With TRM, users can trade cryptocurrencies in a different way, where traders may bet on themselves and compete against each other in many trading contests, known as races with the unique blockchain tokens called nonfungible tokens which represent racing car and much more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOI Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

