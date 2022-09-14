IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $14,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 271.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IQV stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.67 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.