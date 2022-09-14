Iridium (IRD) Reaches Market Cap of $653,963.81

Iridium (IRD) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Iridium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. Iridium has a total market capitalization of $653,963.81 and approximately $2,327.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Iridium has traded up 64.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00258223 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00820390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00016297 BTC.

Iridium Coin Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 24,132,057 coins. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Iridium is ird.cash. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

