iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,806 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,043,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,666 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,147,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after acquiring an additional 961,075 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,232,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,757,000 after acquiring an additional 818,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,159.9% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 777,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,590,000 after acquiring an additional 768,503 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.77. The stock had a trading volume of 95,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,299. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.74 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day moving average of $82.97.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

