iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGZ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $850,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGZ traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $108.07. 217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,667. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.73. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.14 and a 52-week high of $119.32.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

