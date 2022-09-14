iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 65.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 73,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,842 shares in the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.13. 118,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,722. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $174.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.55.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

