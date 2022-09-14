iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) by 111.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.03. 10,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,567. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.40. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

