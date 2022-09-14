iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,767,206 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.19. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

