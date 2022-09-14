iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,849 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,565 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,558,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,091,000 after acquiring an additional 443,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,372,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,968 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.90. 6,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,424. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

