iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the August 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SUSB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,967. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $26.07.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.