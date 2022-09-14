iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXF) Trading Down 1.7%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.99 and last traded at $44.19. Approximately 36,591 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 29,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.95.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.03.
