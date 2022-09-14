iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTG) Shares Down 0.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.03. Approximately 15,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 34,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69.

