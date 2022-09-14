iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the August 15th total of 903,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,592,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,403,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,555,000 after purchasing an additional 109,702 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 59,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 444,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,456,000 after acquiring an additional 31,681 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 733,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,717,000 after acquiring an additional 89,848 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 204,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after acquiring an additional 16,126 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $79.06.

