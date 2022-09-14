iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 4,249.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,236,645 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.7% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.15. 1,793,838 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

